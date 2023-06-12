BOONE COUNTY − A Columbia woman was charged with four felonies Monday in connection to a disturbance Sunday at the Activities and Recreation Center (ARC), Boone County prosecuting attorney Roger Johnson confirmed to KOMU 8.
Lakeisha Thomas, 37, is charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
Police have not released any additional details on the disturbance, but Johnson confirmed Thomas was charged in connection to the incident.
Officers responded to the ARC around 4:34 p.m. Sunday for reports of a disturbance and "possibly shots fired."
Police said they found several juveniles and adults involved in a physical altercation inside the ARC but could not confirm if shots were fired. They said an adult female "had inflicted non-life threatening injuries on a male juvenile victim."
One adult woman, identified as Thomas, two adult men and one juvenile male were taken into custody.
Thomas is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. The two adult men were released with citations, police said, and the juvenile is in custody of the Boone County Juvenile Office on charges of second-degree assault, making a terroristic threat in the second degree and armed criminal action.