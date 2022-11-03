COLUMBIA - A woman convicted in 2021 for the murder of her husband filed an appeal on Wednesday.
A jury found Lynlee Renick guilty in the 2017 shooting of Ben Renick at his reptile shop in New Florence. A month later, Lynlee Renick was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Prosecutors argued Renick worked with Michael Humphrey to arrange Ben Renick's death. Humphrey was convicted by a jury in October 2017 for his role.
On the witness stand, Renick told jurors she had gone to confront her husband about a divorce, and brought Humphrey with her out of a concern for her safety. She claimed she didn't know Humphrey had a gun, and that he shot Ben Renick without her foreknowledge.
Renick admitted during cross examination that she did participate in covering up the murder and Humphrey’s involvement. She also said she was scared of Humphrey while on the witness stand.
No date for a hearing on Renick's appeal has been set.