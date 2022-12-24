MEXICO - A woman died in an apartment fire early Friday morning, according to an updated news release from the Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD).
The department responded to the fire in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive around 1:18 a.m.
Upon arrival, heavy flames had already burned through the roof of part of the building. Nine out of 11 apartments were destroyed, along with an office, MPSD said.
Ruth Ann Stuart, 60, died in the fire, the department said. Three MPSD personnel also suffered minor weather-related injuries.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting the investigation into the cause of the fire.
The Audrain Ambulance District also responded to the fire to help residents and firefighters during the extreme cold.
MPSD asks anyone with information on the fire to call the department at 573-473-5800 or CrimeStoppers at 573-473-8477.