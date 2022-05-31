JEFFERSON CITY - One woman has been taken into custody after giving a false name to a Cole County deputy during a traffic stop and then fleeing the scene, according to a press release from the Cole County Sheriff's Department.
Around 8:50 p.m. on Monday, Mindy Williams was stopped for traffic violations on Highway 54 near Cassidy Road. After faking her identity, the officer notified her of several felony warrants associated with her false name, the press release said.
Williams abandoned her car and fled the scene on foot. She was subsequently found with the help of the Cole County Sheriff's Department K9, Bane, who was able to track her through the woods.
Once in custody, Williams admitted to giving a false name and was properly identified. She had several warrants associated with her real name, one being a no-bond warrant from the City of Jefferson for stealing.