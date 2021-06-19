Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Central Boone County in central Missouri... * Until 730 AM CDT. * At 139 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain near the intersection of West Nifong Boulevard and Bethel Street in Columbia, Missouri. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Columbia, Rocheport, Midway and McBaine. This includes the following State Parks... Rock Bridge State Park and Jewell Cemetery Historic Site. This includes the following highways... Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 115 and 133. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flood Warning for... Audrain County in central Missouri... Northeastern Boone County in central Missouri... Southwestern Monroe County in northeastern Missouri... * Until 815 AM CDT Sunday. * At 213 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&