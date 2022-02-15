BOONE COUNTY − A woman was injured after falling from a cliff at Pinnacles Youth Park Tuesday night.
Boone County Fire Protection District's Chuck Leake told KOMU 8 that a 20-year-old female fell about 10 feet and sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Crews worked for at least 30 minutes to reach the woman after the call came in. Leake said the team of 10 had to travel down a trail and then around a bluff to get to her. He said there was some difficulty due to an inline.
The Fire District, a Boone Health ambulance and other first responders are currently at the scene.
BREAKING: BCFPD crews have reached the woman. Official says she appears to have no life-threatening injuries at this time. They’re working to bring her back on the trails securely right now. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/BZ25tAUs5P— Avery Everett (@AveryEverettTV) February 16, 2022
Leake said calls to the Pinnacles frequently happen, so much so that there are certain trails that crews know of that people get lost or hurt on.
This story is developing and will be updated.