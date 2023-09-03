LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A jet ski exploded at 11:05 a.m. Sunday morning injuring one woman at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The online report said the explosion occurred when a woman riding a jet ski tried to restart it after it lost power. The report said when she restarted the jet ski it caught fire and exploded.
The woman on the jet ski, Lori White, 64, was transported via Lake West ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital. She sustained minor injuries, according to the report.