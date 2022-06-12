COLUMBIA - A woman was injured during a shooting Saturday in the 900 block of East Business Loop 70.
She did not sustain life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, according to the Columbia Police Department.
CPD were dispatched to the area following a report of shots fired around 11:45 p.m. and located the woman during the investigation.
Columbia Police’s Criminal Investigations Division is still investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the CPD at 573-874-7652.
To report a tip without including your name or contact information, call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).