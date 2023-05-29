MILLER COUNTY − A woman was seriously injured Sunday night after an ATV struck the vehicle she was driving, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The 26-year-old woman from Edgar Springs was driving south on Route U around 7:19 p.m. when the driver of the ATV made a left turn in front of the woman's Ford Fusion.
The Ford Fusion crossed the center of the road to avoid the ATV, but was struck and came to a rest, the report said.
The ATV then went airborne and traveled off the east side of Route U, and the 23-year-old male driver was thrown off the ATV.
The woman was taken to Lake Regional Hospital for serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
The driver of the ATV was not wearing a helmet but was not injured, according to the report.