COLUMBIA - A woman was injured in an overnight shooting in north Columbia Tuesday.
At approximately 3 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Doris Drive for a report of shots fired, according to a press release from the Columbia Police Department.
When officers arrived, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. The woman was treated at the scene and declined to be transported for further care by EMS.
Damage to a building related to the gunfire was also discovered by officers.
Suspect information is unavailable at this time. CPD says the investigation is ongoing.
Officers were also dispatched to the 4600 block of Orchard Lane around 2:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired. CPD said no injuries were reported, but damage to a vehicle was found. There is also no suspect information to share at this time.
If you know anything about these incidents, contact CPD at 573-874-7652.