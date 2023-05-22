COLUMBIA − A woman was injured by gunfire during a robbery in south Columbia Monday afternoon.
Columbia police responded to the report of a robbery in progress around 3:40 p.m. in the 5300 block of E. Tayside Circle, in the Highlands neighborhood, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Police say an adult female was found with a gunshot wound. Officers attempted CPR until medics arrived and transported the woman to a local hospital.
Officers administered CPR before she was transported to a hospital. Now officers are combing the scene for evidence and they’re asking neighbors to stay away from this area. @KOMUnews— Siobhan Harms (@SiobhanHarmsTV) May 22, 2023
There is currently no suspect information to share. Toni Messina, CPD's communications and outreach specialist, said it is "unlikely that there is a danger to the public."
One resident of the neighborhood, Lisa Tschopp, said she was "totally shocked" about the incident.
"We're always quiet here and spent the day out in the yard and doing things in the neighborhood, and people are walking their dogs ... so nothing that we would have expected," Tschopp said.
Officers and detectives remained on scene as of 5:30 p.m. to talk with neighbors and look through evidence. They ask anyone with any surveillance footage of the area or any information to reach out to the department at 573-884-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-8477.
