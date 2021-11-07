PHELPS COUNTY - A 29-year-old woman was killed in a ATV crash on Saturday night.
According to a highway patrol crash report, Kayla Gooch, of Newburg, was riding the Honda four-wheeler around 11:24 p.m. on County Road 7240, south of Rolla.
She traveled off the right side of the roadway and returned to the road but overturned. She was thrown from the ATV, which then landed on top of her, according to the report.
Gooch was pronounced dead on the scene by a paramedic. According to the report, she was not wearing a helmet.