JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a woman is dead and a man suffered moderate injuries after a boating incident on the Missouri River in Jefferson City.
Officials say it happened at the Noren River Access of the Missouri River.
In a crash report, troopers say Scotty Smallwood, 51, and Tanna Henson, 48, were heading upriver in a boat. Officials say the boat collided with an unknown object in the water, throwing Henson and Smallwood from their seats.
Both Smallwood and Henson were taken to University Hospital. Henson was later pronounced dead.
Troopers say Jefferson City Police told them about the incident just after 7 p.m. Saturday.
MSHP says its the second fatality this month for Troop F, which patrols most of the KOMU 8 viewing area.