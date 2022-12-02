COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Department released details Friday of Thursday's head-on crash on East Broadway.
Sue Underwood, 83, of Columbia, is the victim of the fatal crash near the Hominy Creek Trail Bridge.
Police said the other driver involved, Jonathan Key, 33, was taken to a local hospital by EMS for non-life threatening injuries.
Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the crash. An investigation revealed a 2008 Ford Expedition, driven by Key, and a 2004 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Underwood, crashed head-on.
Police say Underwood was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but that they are unsure if Key was wearing one.
Both lanes of East Broadway were blocked off between Timberhill Street and Keene Street for about two hours.
The Columbia Fire Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol also responded to the crash.