COLUMBIA - The woman who was pushed off of the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane Tuesday night has passed away, according to Christian Tabak, the Public Information Specialist of the Columbia Police Department.
Around 6:45 p.m., a call was made to the department stating that a woman was thrown over the Highway 63 bridge on Clark Lane, according to previous coverage. The woman was later located in a wooded area under the bridge.
The woman was transported to University Hospital for what Tabak called, "extensive advanced trauma care," but died hours later.
Witnesses helped the department detain Jesse Randall Williams, 31, of Columbia. Williams evaded arrest but was then successfully arrested without injury. The department is seeking to charge Williams with one count of murder.
According to previous KOMU 8 News reporting, Williams was previously on parole in 2018 for stabbing a homeless man.
Police detectives with the Columbia Police Department are working with the medical examiner's office and the prosecutor's office to close the investigation.