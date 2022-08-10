COLE COUNTY − A woman was sentenced Tuesday in Cole County Circuit Court for her involvement in a church arson last May.
Anna-Marie Mullins pleaded guilty to third-degree arson, stealing and second-degree property damage, all misdemeanors. She was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation.
Mullins was arrested in October on charges of stealing, burglary and arson in response to a fire that took place in May 2021 at Christian Fellowship Church.
Officers found a burnt wooden cross at the scene and a witness said a laptop computer, mandolin and a vase containing donations were missing from the church, according to a probable cause statement.
Video surveillance placed Mullins at the scene, and investigators were also able to match fingerprints found at the church to Mullins.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Mullins sold the laptop to a Columbia pawn shop a week later.