CAMDEN COUNTY - A Climax Springs woman was seriously injured after an ATV crash in Camden County on Monday afternoon, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Ashley Allen, 19, was riding in a 2020 Kawaski KRX 1000 when the vehicle made a left turn too quickly and overturned at 963 Adkins Road. The crash occured at 4:30 p.m. when Allen was riding in the ATV with the driver, Isaac Hernandez, 20.
She was transported via MU Air to University Hospital in Columbia. Hernandez received moderate injuries and arrived at Lake Regional Hospital via ambulance.