CAMDEN COUNTY - A Nebraska woman was seriously injured after jumping from a moving boat at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report.
Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, 26-year-old Payton Newlin jumped into the water near the 21.2 mile mark in Miller Hollow Cove. She was struck by the boat's propeller and sustained serious injuries. According to the report, Newlin was not wearing a lifejacket.
After being transported to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, she was life flighted to University Hospital in Columbia.
The vessel, a 2019 Sunsation, driven by 51-year-old Daniel Schmidt, did not suffer any damages.