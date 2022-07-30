CAMDEN COUNTY - A woman from Roach, Missouri was seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a crash involving a ditch in Camden County.
According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 85-year-old Carolee Apperson was driving southbound on Highway 7 north of Granger Road when her car traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
Apperson suffered serious injuries, and her car was completely totaled.
The Lake West Ambulance District transported Apperson to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment.
The report indicated that Apperson was wearing a seat belt.