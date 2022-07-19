CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach woman was seriously injured in a crash after two jet skis collided at Lake of the Ozarks Monday.
According to a boat and drowning incident report by the Highway Patrol, at 5:45 p.m., Emme Thompson, 20, and Jada Rowe, 19, were both driving their jet skis in Linn Creek Cove.
The crash happened when Rowe's jet ski struck Thompson's jet ski as the two were jumping wakes at the lake.
Thompson sustained serious injuries and was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by EMS. Her jet ski was also totaled in the crash.
Rowe suffered no injuries. Her jet ski had extensive damage.
Both Thompson and Rowe were wearing life jackets, the report said.