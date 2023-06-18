MORGAN COUNTY - A woman was seriously injured in a crash on Wilson Bend Road at Ridgeline Drive south of Gravois Mills Saturday afternoon, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
A little after 3 p.m., Sandra Penny, 69, was driving north on Wilson Bend Road approaching the intersection with Ridgeline Drive when her car went off the left side of the road and flipped, hit a fence, continued to flip, and ended up back on its wheels pointing south, blocking Ridgeline Drive, according to the report.
Penny was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report. She was transported to Lake Regional Hospital with serious injuries.