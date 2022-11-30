JEFFERSON CITY - One local woman is feeling lucky after she won a $100,000 Missouri Lottery scratcher, sold at a Jefferson City liquor store.
The winning “$100,000 Taxes Paid” ticket was sold at Eagle Liquor & C-Store, located at 1408 Missouri Boulevard.
She uncovered one of the game’s top prizes.
“I dreamt about this win," the winner said. "I told my husband my hands were itching."
She told the Missouri Lottery that she could "hardly sleep" the first night after she won. She also said she plans to take her husband to a ball game with some of the winnings.
Since the $5 “$100,000 Taxes Paid” game became available in July, players have won more than $9.2 million in prizes in the game, with more than $3.3 million currently unclaimed, including two other top prizes of $100,000, taxes paid.
Cole County players have won more than $16.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes this fiscal year.