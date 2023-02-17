COLUMBIA - A woman won $50,000 after she bought a scratcher at a Columbia Hy-Vee, the Missouri Lottery announced Friday.
The "Millionaire Blowout" scratcher ticket was sold at the West Broadway Hy-Vee.
The winner said she had played it a couple of times before. She took home the ticket and was shocked to discover it had one of the game's $50,000 prizes.
"I told my kids, and they thought it was a prank," the woman told the Missouri Lottery.
The "Millionaire Blowout" scratcher ticket is a $50 game that offers prizes up to $5 million.
In fiscal year 2022, players in Boone County won more than $31 million in prizes. Retailers received more than $2.3 million in commission and bonuses, and more than $50.1 million went to education programs in the county, according to the Missouri Lottery.