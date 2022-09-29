JEFFERSON CITY − An event hosted by the American Heart Association Thursday brought women across the U.S together for a luncheon in Jefferson City to "Go Red for Women."
According to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, heart disease accounts for more than 15,000 deaths in Missouri each year, making it the leading cause of death in the state.
The event was held to increase awareness in women's heart health and help to improve the lives of women across the globe.
After COVID-19, women saw an even greater increase in cardiovascular issues.
According to a study published earlier this year, there was a 4% increase in cardiovascular problems [in men and women] in the 12 months after being diagnosed with COVID-19, compared to those who were not.
Melissa Gerke, the development director for the American Heart Association for Jefferson City and Columbia, says COVID-19 impacted heart health in multiple ways.
"Everything from less activity, maybe not making great eating choices while we were stuck at home and the chronic stress that we are all still carrying ties very much with heart disease, especially in women," Gerke said.
She said in the past, heart disease was considered an "old man's disease," but said women should be aware that it is their number one cause of death.
"If you have a mom, a sister, yourself, and then look to your left and right, it is likely that one of you will experience and die from heart disease," Gerke said.
Kristi Naught, the chair for the Go Red for Women campaign in Jefferson City, said she struggles with heart complications. She said without specific resources, she may not be in the circumstances she's in today.
"Don't ignore signs that your body is giving you," Naught said. "I was having very minor symptoms, but over time, they could have been very drastic."
Naught was diagnosed with sinus arrhythmia which is a minor heart condition. Paired with another condition that she has, her head and heart do not always properly communicate, causing her to randomly pass out.
Gerke and Naught both agreed that women can sometimes view themselves as the powerhouses of their families and friend groups, which can cause them to ignore possible symptoms.
Gerke encourages women to simply make themselves a priority. She says if you or a loved one are looking for resources or want to be involved, simply researching online should help tremendously. Visit the American Heart Association's website for more information.