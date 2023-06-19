A New Hampshire resident was injured after she was thrown off her wave runner in the Lake of the Ozarks Sunday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported.
The crash occurred at the 17.7 mile marker on the main channel around 3:40 p.m., according to Highway Patrol's incident report.
The woman, 41, struck a series of wakes that threw her off the 2021 Yamaha PWC, the report said.
She received moderate injuries and was transported to Lake Regional by Osage Beach EMS. She was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident, according to the report.