MEXICO − Nearly 80 people will be laid off in September when a women's luxury clothing retailer closes its distribution center in Mexico, Missouri.
Soft Surroundings plans to close its distribution center located at 4655 E. Liberty St., according to a notice posted to the Missouri Office of Workforce Development's website.
Layoffs will be conducted between Sept. 1 and Sept. 15 for 79 positions. Employees were notified of the layoff 60 days prior to their expected separation date, according to the notice.
Soft Surroundings opened its original warehouse on Elmwood Drive in 1997, according to the construction engineering company Clayco.
Clayco finished a new 300,000-square-foot Soft Surroundings distribution center on Liberty Street in December 2016.
The facility was used to fulfill customers orders to all 50 states, as well as Canada, and also distribute products to its retails stores, according to the Mexico Chamber of Commerce.
KOMU 8 has reached out to Soft Surroundings for comment on the closure.