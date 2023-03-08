COLUMBIA — March 8 is International Women's Day. The day globally celebrates social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It's also a day to call for advancing gender equality.
The Women's Network in Columbia is one organization working to recognize women in the community. The network is the largest branch of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.
Jade Poe, Women's Network director, says the network helps women develop their leadership skills and find job opportunities.
"We invite everyone to the table to be apart of the Women's Network," Poe said. "A lot of times we have businesses that target women with their business, and they'll be a part of Women's Network so they can network and create opportunities for their business."
Poe said on the third Thursday of every month, the organization has a monthly programming luncheon.
"It provides an opportunity for people to come together and get some professional development," Poe said.
Poe said every year, the Women's Network holds the ATHENA Awards Ceremony. ATHENA awards are given to business leaders in the community who exemplify the qualities of excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession and a commitment to helping women reach their full leadership potential.
"ATHENA International is something we take part in every year," Poe said. "We have ATHENA every May as Columbia Chamber of Commerce. We recognize a woman in our community because women were not invited to the table within chambers back in the day."
Poe said the Women's Network was created because it was a place for women to come and have a seat at the table in the business community.
The Women's Network is holding a panel of past ATHENA award recipients next week to answer questions about their experience as a female leader within the community.
"These women are powerful and dynamic and they have a lot of great things to say about what's happening in our community," Poe said. "Like how to be successful and participate in mentorship because all of these women are people that you would want to mentor you."
The next ATHENA recipient will be awarded on May 18.
"We are going to be celebrating the next ATHENA who has no idea that she has been nominated," Poe said.
Poe said that ATHENA nominees are people who make a large impact on their community.
Two local female-founded business owners, Ashley Gross Minor and Destiny McKnight, said they strive to make a difference in their community everyday.
Gross Minor owns Delight Events, a wedding/event planning company.
"My cousin got engaged in 2018 and I co-planned the whole thing," Minor said. "There wasn't a lot of people doing quality wedding planning in the area at the time, so I decided to take the leap of faith and the next day I had my first paying client."
Gross Minor said the pandemic helped her business start.
"At that time I was booking my first clients and so all of the weddings and events that had to get postponed or canceled during the shut down, all those people wanted to reschedule for the fall. So they contacted me and I was available," Gross Minor said.
She said it took a lot of Zoom meetings and phone calls to ensure her business bloomed.
"Through it all my objective was to stay consistent," Gross Minor said. "Post everyday, show up everyday, do what you can, just so once this is all over, you can have a shot at having a successful business."
Gross Minor said as her business has grown over the years, she has been able to start larger projects.
"Now in my business, I'm able to give back and bring a lot of my friends in the fold to because I have those relationships," Minor said. "We're doing a wedding giveaway in August."
During the month of March, her team is taking nominations. To nominate a couple, Gross Minor said to reach out to her on social media.
McKnight owns multiple businesses. She moved to Columbia two years ago and co-opened the city's first interactive selfie museum, Selfie Love.
"Selfie Love started last year," McKnight said. "We really wanted a space where people can come in and feel confident and heard. Take different photos and contribute back to the community in ways that are different then us."
As a woman of color, McKnight said she's faced obstacles educating others that it's okay to have unique and different people as the face of a brand.
"I would say I've been pretty successful at making sure that people understand that there's diversity in the workplace," McKnight said. "While it's been challenging, it's also been an educational part and made it fun for us."
Both woman said they have plans for their business in the future to continue to inspire and help women everywhere.