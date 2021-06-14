COLUMBIA — A semi driver threw cigarettes out the window on Interstate 70, which caught a load of wood on fire Monday afternoon.
The fire grew to the point that the Columbia Fire Department had to put out the fire.
The fire started from out cigarettes, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F.
Drivers on I-70 got the semi driver to stop when they noticed the smoke, Cpl. Kyle Green said in an email.
Throwing cigarettes out the window while driving down I-70 = BADHaving to explain to the boss how you caught the load of wood on fire to the point @Columbia_Fire had to put it out = MUCH WORSE!!!!#LitteringDoesntPay pic.twitter.com/GZpHNARfDR— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 14, 2021