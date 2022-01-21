MEXICO, Mo. - No injuries were reported after a wooden stove caused a house fire in Mexico Thursday.
The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to the house fire on the 400 block of Maple around 12:50 p.m.
Responders came to the scene to see flames burning through the roof of the house, a news release said.
The majority of the fire was extinguished, and during an overhaul it was determined that three of the four walls of the house were unstable, according to a news release.
The Mexico Street Department then responded and knocked down the walls and completed the extinguishment.
Residents said they had built a fire in a wood stove when the noticed a flu fire. The flu was apparently damaged and starting to ignite flammable items near it, a news release said.
After a few attempts to extinguish the fire, the residents exited the home with no injuries.