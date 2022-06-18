COLE COUNTY - Construction work to improve Woods Crossing Road will begin next week.

The pavement replacement project will begin on Monday, June 20, weather permitting.

The county commission awarded the $245,000 project in May.

Intermittent lane closures will be required for the next couple of weeks to replace sections of concrete throughout the road.

The project will also require a full-road closure for complete removal and replacement of the concrete road, and curb and gutter on the south end.

The project is expected to be complete by Sept. 2.

