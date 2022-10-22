WOOLDRIDGE — A large brush fire burned 15-20 homes and shut down Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic on the highway to a stop.
Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire Protection District assistant chief, said some people were treated for burns, but no one died.
While the Missouri State Highway Patrol has reopened the road, authorities are asking drivers to continue using caution between Rocheport and Boonville.
There is a major brush fire in Cooper County that has forced the closure of I70 from MM 106 to 117 due to 0 visibility. This includes the Missouri River Bridge in Rocheport. Find alternate routes. @MODOT and @MSHPTrooperGHQ are on scene and assisting with the reroute of traffic.— Div. of Fire Safety (@MoFireMarshal) October 22, 2022
Fire authorities say that dry vegetation, low humidity levels and windy conditions have all contributed to dangerous fire conditions. They have reported residential damage in the area, but the details are not public at this time.
Emergency services from Cooper County, Jamestown, California, Howard County, Boone County, Clifton and Otterville are all responding to the scene.
Traffic was originally rerouted through New Franklin due to the low visibility. Karla Carter is one of the drivers impacted by I-70's closure.
"I'm sitting stationary on I-70," Carter said. "There's a very heavy smell of smoke in the air."
Despite the rerouting of vehicles, she said she's been stuck for over an hour with only a quarter tank of gas left.
"We're all just sitting here," Carter said. "You can hear crickets on the side of the highway which is pretty unusual."
KOMU will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.