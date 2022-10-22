WOOLDRIDGE — A large brush fire has shut down Interstate 70 between State routes 115 in Rocheport and 101 in Boonville.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has rerouted traffic to New Franklin due to the low visibility. Authorities are asking everyone to avoid the area.
There is a major brush fire in Cooper County that has forced the closure of I70 from MM 106 to 117 due to 0 visibility. This includes the Missouri River Bridge in Rocheport. Find alternate routes. @MODOT and @MSHPTrooperGHQ are on scene and assisting with the reroute of traffic.— Div. of Fire Safety (@MoFireMarshal) October 22, 2022
Fire authorities say that dry vegetation, low humidity levels and windy conditions have all contributed to dangerous fire conditions. They have reported residential damage in the area, but the details are not public at this time.
KOMU will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.