WOOLDRIDGE — A large brush fire has shut down Interstate 70 between State routes 115 in Rocheport and 101 in Boonville.

Rocheport Fire

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has rerouted traffic to New Franklin due to the low visibility. Authorities are asking everyone to avoid the area.

Fire authorities say that dry vegetation, low humidity levels and windy conditions have all contributed to dangerous fire conditions. They have reported residential damage in the area, but the details are not public at this time.

