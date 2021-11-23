COOPER COUNTY − A Wooldridge man has been charged with harassment motivated by discrimination following an incident on Nov. 10.
Perry G. Murphy, 55, was arrested and later posted bond.
According to court documents, Cooper County deputies were dispatched to a residence on East Main Street in Wooldridge for a report of a subject screaming threats and racial slurs.
Two witnesses at the residence said they was afraid to go to sleep and thought about staying at a hotel due to the threats coming from Murphy's house up the road.
The witness told a deputy she was inside her house when she heard Murphy screaming and playing loud music.
According to the witness, Murphy yelled "I'm going to kill you ni*****s" and "You're worthless ni*****."
Murphy repeated himself and continued yelling, "You don't know who you're fu***** with, ni*****," the witness said.
Deputies then went to Murphy's house to talk about the incident. According to court documents, Murphy admitted to deputies he was yelling and threatening the witnesses. He also admitted to calling the witnesses racial slurs because he was "upset with them."
Murphy allegedly told the deputies he was "just intoxicated and upset" and that he was "not planning to hurt anyone."
A deputy asked Murphy why he would say he was going to kill the witnesses, and Murphy repeated that he didn't mean to say that and that he was intoxicated.
Murphy has a scheduled court appearance on Dec. 14, according to online court records.