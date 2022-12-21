COOPER COUNTY - A Wooldridge man pleaded guilty to a felony charge of harassment last week.
Perry Murphy, 55, pleaded guilty to harassment motivated by discrimination in connection to a November 2021 incident. Murphy is the husband to Wooldridge Mayor Kelly Murphy.
Murphy will be sentenced on Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m., according to online records.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, on Nov. 10, 2021, Cooper County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 100 block of East Main Street for a report of a man screaming threats and racial slurs.
A witness informed deputies she heard a person, identified as Murphy, screaming and playing loud music, according to court documents.
According to the witness, Murphy yelled "I'm going to kill you n*******" and "You're worthless n******."
Murphy repeated himself and continued yelling, "You don't know who you're f****** with, n******," the witness said.
Two witnesses at the residence said they was afraid to go to sleep and thought about staying at a hotel due to the threats coming from Murphy's house up the road.
According to court documents, Murphy admitted to deputies he was yelling and threatening the witnesses. He also admitted to calling the witnesses racial slurs because he was "upset with them."
Murphy told the deputies he was "just intoxicated and upset" and that he was "not planning to hurt anyone," court documents said.