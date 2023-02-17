COOPER COUNTY - A Wooldridge man was sentenced to 120 days in jail earlier this month for a felony charge of harassment motivated by discrimination.
Perry Murphy, 55, pleaded guilty in December and was sentenced Feb. 8. He was also ordered to pay a $2,000 fine, plus court costs, according to online records.
Murphy is the husband to Wooldridge Mayor Kelly Murphy.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, in November 2021, Cooper County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 100 block of East Main Street for a report of a man screaming threats and racial slurs.
Witnesses told deputies that Murphy was screaming racial slurs and playing loud music. They also said they were afraid to sleep due to the threats coming from Murphy's house.
Murphy admitted to deputies he was yelling and threatening the witnesses, according to court documents. He also admitted to calling the witnesses racial slurs because he was "upset with them."
Murphy told the deputies he was "just intoxicated and upset" and that he was "not planning to hurt anyone," court documents said.
Murphy will serve his time at the Cooper County Jail.