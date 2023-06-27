Preventative maintenance work along U.S. Route 54 at the Niangua Branch of the Lake of the Ozarks Bridge will continue for one more night.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said it recently joined with Truesdell Corporation Midwest to complete maintenance and rehabilitation along several bridges in the Lake of the Ozarks with an epoxy wearing surface.
One lane of U.S. Route 54 will remain open in each direction from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The following restrictions will be in place:
- Traffic from Route D will only be able to turn right onto U.S. Route 54. No left turns from Route D onto U.S. Route 54 will be permitted.
- West Lake Park Road will be restricted to right in/right out access. No left turns onto or from U.S. Route 54 will be permitted.
There will be no work zones during the day and through the weekend, removing all restrictions.
Route KK was also scheduled for closure but has been pushed back a day. Route KK over U.S. Route 54 will be now closed to all traffic between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. The bridge will remain open during daytime hours.