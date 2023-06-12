JEFFERSON CITY – Work resumed on the Missouri Route 163 Bonne Femme Creek Bridge on Monday, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced.
Work was halted in late April after MoDOT contractors found a cave amidst the construction of the bridge. It was later determined to be associated with the Devil’s Ice Box cave system.
Traffic continues to be directed around the closure on a signed detour over Route 163 (Providence Road), Route AC (Grindstone Parkway) and U.S. Route 63.
The Bonne Femme Creek Bridge, located just west of U.S. Route 63, was rated in poor condition and had weight and speed restrictions for vehicles using the bridge.
Information about an expected completion date for the bridge replacement will be released as it becomes available, MoDOT said.