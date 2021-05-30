CALLAWAY COUNTY — Contractors with the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin pavement improvements Tuesday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Callaway County.
The work is a part of the ongoing I-70 pavement improvement project. On Tuesday, contractors will switch from the eastbound lanes, which they have previously been working on, to the westbound lanes. Specifically, the work will happen between Kingdom City to the Boone/ Callaway County line.
In the project, ramps will be resurfaced and guardrail will be upgraded. Most of the work will take place overnight, and the MoDOT warns of periodic lane closure.
The project is set to be completed in November.