JEFFERSON CITY − Rehabilitation and improvements to bridges over Perche Creek, west of Columbia will begin on Monday, Aug. 9.
MoDOT will update both the substructure and the bridge deck.
Interstate 70 will remain open for traffic with only single lane closures for the safety of drivers and workers. Message boards will be in place in advance to warn travelers of lane closures. Work on the westbound bridge will begin then followed by the eastbound bridge.
During work on the eastbound bridge, the on-ramp from the Midway/Route UU interchange onto eastbound I-70 will be closed. Midway/Route UU traffic will be detoured to the Route O/J interchange to access eastbound I-70.
The project is expected to be finished by December.
This project is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.
For more information about this project, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT or visit www.modot.org/modot-central-district.