ROCHEPORT − A construction worker was injured Tuesday morning after falling from the Rocheport Bridge.
The worker, employed by Lunda Construction Co., experienced an apparent safety equipment malfunction and fell into the Missouri River below, according to Derek Lepper, deputy project director from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The worker suffered minor injuries and was able to swim to shore where he was quickly transported to a local medical facility, Lepper said. The worker's current condition is unknown.
Lepper did not specify the height from which the worker fell.
The incident paused work on the bridge so MoDOT could review safety protocol with workers and inspect all fall protection devices. Construction resumed later Tuesday afternoon.
Check for updates on this developing story.