COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia officially implemented a new trash and recycling program, "Pay as You Throw," on Monday.
All trash and recycling must be placed at the curb for collection in the city's provided black trash bags and blue recycling bags with the city logo on them.
The city distributed bags through a voucher program and are available at local grocery and retail stores across Columbia.
"We will not accept white bags. For now we are picking up only the black city of Columbia bags and blue recycling bags," City of Columbia sanitation worker Anthony Primer said.
Every Columbia resident will receive 104 trash bags and 54 recycling bags a year, and residents can purchase additional bags in five-count rolls for $10 per roll, or $2 per bag.
Stores carrying the bags include Gerbes, Hy-Vee, Menards, Moser's, and Schnucks/Eat Well.
The public has reacted in many ways. Some are angered because of the new system and have spoken out on social media, specifically on a Facebook page called "Columbia MO citizens for rollcarts." It has over 2,300 members.
"Honestly, I have no idea what the city is trying to accomplish in this," Columbia resident Amy Belcher said. "It's a ridiculous cost of $2 a bag after this."
On the other hand, Primer is happy the city is doing this.
"It's helping us out, not as many piles and not as heavy as it use to be," Primer said.
According to the City of Columbia, this new system will approximately reduce up to 6,000 tons of waste annually.
Single-family residents will still pay a regular residential fee of $17.37 per month for curbside collection, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Another Columbia resident is in favor of the city's new program because it will reduce waste, but eventually, he would want to move to roll carts.
"We clearly have needed a pay as you throw system for decades now and I am glad we are headed in that direction," Mark Hain, Director of Mid-Missouri Peace Works, said.
"I think it's critical to encourage waste minimization, and "Pay as You Throw" helps do that. Most people in our community throw out way more than they should," Hain said.
Hain thinks the new system will help people who are wasteful become more mindful.
"I am in favor of roll carts but also very supportive for letting people who put out more trash learning from price signals to minimize their waste," Hain said.
This program is set to be in alignment with the city's Climate Action and Adaptation Plan to lessen the amount in the city's landfill.
If you have not received your vouchers or your bags are defective, you can call the city's contact center at 573-874-2489.