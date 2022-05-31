Workers cut down final oak trees on MU's Francis Quadrangle

COLUMBIA - The finals pin oak trees fell down on MU's Francis Quadrangle on Tuesday.
Workers started cutting down the last few trees in the morning and filled the holes with soil.
KOMU 8 previously reported the 15 trees will be replaced by white oaks. The replacement process has already started.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said around 22 new trees will be planted. The white oaks are expected to live for 200 years
So far, five new trees have been planted on the quad.
"They've already started planting them, in fact there were several that were in today," Basi said. "We do expect that process to continue over the next few weeks."
The university said the majority of the wood will be given back to the contractor.
Right now the quad is mostly bare, but the trees will start to grow over the next couple of years.
"They grow at about a foot a year, so it will be several decades, at least one or two, before those white oaks are going to be in the full glory of what we had on the quad before," Basi said.
Columbia resident Ryan Linton said he takes walks around the quad every day, and the missing trees will not provide enough shade.
"Not saying that I don't enjoy being outside, but it's going to be more gloomy, you know, because there's no shade, now the sun's going to be blaring now that it's summertime," Linton said. "I'm just going to miss the shade and the trees you know."
Linton said he is going to have to find a new spot to find shade, but he is going to continue walking around the campus.
Another Columbia resident, Todd Narrol, said he has spent a lot of time at the university and that the missing trees feel weird to him.
"I went to school here, I taught here, and I bike around here almost everyday, and the trees provided shade and scenery obviously and not having them is kind of odd," he said.
Narrol said he is upset that the final trees were cut down Tuesday while on his daily bike ride.
"Well I'm sad, it's unfortunate," Narrol said. "I understand that it was necessary due to health concerns with the trees being sick and pieces falling off of them and potentially hurting people, so I know they had to do it, but it is a sad day."
Basi said the decision to cut down the trees was not one the university wanted to make, but one that had to be done.
"It is something that we felt we had to do. It was a safety issue, and that first and foremost we have to sometimes make a tough decision on," Basi said.
The university will continue to put in the new white oaks throughout the summer. Basi said there will be some utility work done, so there may be a little delay in the last few trees being planted.