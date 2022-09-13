Workers repair damage after Jefferson City High School bus crash

JEFFERSON CITY − Workers were at Jefferson City High School Tuesday morning repairing the damage that came as a result of a bus crash Monday afternoon.
Nine student-athletes were injured after a school bus operating for Jefferson City High School crashed down a hill and through a parking lot.
"Lucky someone didn't get killed or the bus didn't rile over," Jim Sisk, a custodian at JCHS, said. "The way that it came down the hill there's an incline, a little hill there. It could have easily rolled over after hitting that concrete barrier."
According to a crash report from the Jefferson City police, around 2:12 p.m., the bus driver parked the bus near the school entrance and went inside the building.
Athletes on the JCHS volleyball team began boarding without the driver present when the bus began rolling backward down a hill, according to JCPD. The bus then ran off the left side of the roadway, and struck a road sign, an electric pole, and then a parked Dodge. It came to rest after hitting a concrete retaining wall and then finally a dumpster.
"When it hit the [electric] pole up there, I'm surprised the guide wires when it fell, someone could have easily gotten electrocuted," Sisk said. "It was a pretty dangerous thing."
On Tuesday, workers were outside cleaning up cracked rubble from the concrete retaining wall and replacing the fallen electric pole that's broken into pieces.
They said had the wires not snapped the way they did, there could have been severe injuries.
"It's possible," Rick Page, an Ameren chief line worker, said. "If it's still attached on one end to the end where the source of feed is coming from, it's very dangerous. It could kill you."
Police stated the cause of the rolling is currently unknown.
Those moderately injured were female students aged 14 to 17. Four of the volleyball players were transported to a local hospital by Cole County and Osage County EMS. Three were transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle and two were treated and released on the scene.
Both the bus and the parked Dodge were towed due to extensive damage.
According to the tow company, the bus was towed back to its original location in Linn, and the Dodge is currently in a body shop.
The JCHS volleyball team postponed their game scheduled for Monday night and Wednesday due to the crash.