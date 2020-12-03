COLUMBIA- Missouri Job Center is seeing an increased need in healthcare related jobs since before the pandemic started.
"Over the several decades that I've been a nurse, I have seen shortages of nurses and other disciplines, such as physical therapists or respiratory therapists. And it seems to be that it it cycles," Dr. Mary Beck, Chief Nursing Officer at MU Health Care, said.
Respiratory therapists have been a great need throughout the pandemic.
"They really have the expertise of working with patients that have increased oxygen needs," Dr. Beck said.
MU Health Care Respiratory therapist Troy Whitaker says this is the worst he's ever seen, especially because he has worked through AIDS & H1N1.
"The amount of patients that are having the breathing difficulties is much higher with this pandemic than anything I've seen before," Whitaker said.
Respiratory therapists aren't the only ones with a shortage. There is also a need for IT workers, specifically in the healthcare industry.
Dr. Mardy Leathers, Missouri Director of Workforce Development, said there are currently 1,700 open positions for software development.
"That's absolutely a lot. I mean, 1,700, if, you know, if we're looking at job postings, we get into the hundreds, we're pretty excited about it," Leathers said.
Leathers explained that it is not necessarily people leaving the job, it is the fact there are not enough people who know how to do the job.
"We just don't have enough trained individuals, skilled individuals in Missouri to fill these jobs," Leathers said.
The Missouri Job Center holds many different job fairs throughout the year. The next one will be on Dec. 22. For more information click here.