COLUMBIA − Pet owners across the country − and here in Missouri − are facing longer wait times to get an appointment amid a shortage of veterinarians and technicians.
It's a shortage that started before 2020 but skyrocketed when COVID-19 hit.
Dr. Travis Arndt is a veterinarian at My Zoo Animal Hospital in Columbia. With 25 years of experience in the field, he's seen this demand firsthand.
"It's really been highlighted since the pandemic, but it was going on well before," Arndt said. "People that were getting close to retirement age or just over the retirement age just decided to quit. They were really concerned about their health risks, and it left a bit of a void."
He also cited strenuous workloads, especially in rural communities and with large animals, and a large amount of student debt that comes with veterinary programs.
MU's School of Veterinary Medicine is trying to help meet that demand, specifically in rural communities and large animal practices.
"There are counties where I'm contacted by officials in the county that say we have no veterinarian in our entire county, and they're hoping we can send them students," Dr. Leah Cohn, a professor of veterinary medicine at MU, said. "There are numerous counties in Missouri where there is literally no veterinary care."
However, a national survey from Mars Veterinary Health says it's still not enough. The organization expects a veterinarian shortage of nearly 15,000 by 2030, even with the new graduates.
Even in areas that have plenty of veterinarians, many still have a shortage of technicians.
"Many clinics, even if they have an adequate number of veterinarians, they have shortages of veterinary technicians that enable them to work effectively," Cohn said.
She encouraged pet owners to get to know their veterinarian and stay on top of wellness appointments.