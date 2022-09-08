MISSOURI - World and local lawmakers and leaders are reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. 

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 Thursday after serving 70 years as the Queen of England. Her son, Charles, will now serve as king. 

National and local leaders are responding to her death. 

King Charles III

Britain's King Charles III said the death of his mother is "a moment of great sadness for me." 

Charles is Queen Elizabeth's oldest son, and is now the monarch of Britain. 

The King also said her loss will be felt throughout the country and in people across the world. 

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

The President and the First Lady sent out a joint response, saying the Queen provided a place of comfort for many.

They also said she was "a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States." 

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss

United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss became the third prime minister on Tuesday. 

Truss sent out a statement on Twitter saying Queen Elizabeth was the foundation for modern Britain. 

"It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy," Truss said. 

Barack and Michelle Obama

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama tweeted on Thursday saying they are grateful to have seen Queen Elizabeth's leadership throughout the years. 

"We are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service," the Obamas said. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also tweeted his condolences on Thursday, saying her death is and "irreparable loss." 

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson

Gov. Mike Parson tweeted on Thursday saying Queen Elizabeth II "served her people with dignified grace and a steady hand in times of crisis & peace." 

U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler 

Missouri Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler said she gives her condolences to the people of Britain and to the Royal Family. 

Hartzler said the Queen lead with "class and conviction." 

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley 

The Republican U.S. Senator from Missouri also tweeted his condolences, saying he was sad to hear the news of her death. 

Check back for updates on this developing story.

