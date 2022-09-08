MISSOURI - World and local lawmakers and leaders are reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 Thursday after serving 70 years as the Queen of England. Her son, Charles, will now serve as king.
National and local leaders are responding to her death.
King Charles III
Britain's King Charles III said the death of his mother is "a moment of great sadness for me."
Charles is Queen Elizabeth's oldest son, and is now the monarch of Britain.
The King also said her loss will be felt throughout the country and in people across the world.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden
The President and the First Lady sent out a joint response, saying the Queen provided a place of comfort for many.
They also said she was "a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States."
President Biden mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, calling her “a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States.” https://t.co/pVtnXxXf8q— NBC News World (@NBCNewsWorld) September 8, 2022
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss
United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss became the third prime minister on Tuesday.
Truss sent out a statement on Twitter saying Queen Elizabeth was the foundation for modern Britain.
"It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy," Truss said.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/Acp3xy5kH4— Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022
Barack and Michelle Obama
Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama tweeted on Thursday saying they are grateful to have seen Queen Elizabeth's leadership throughout the years.
"We are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service," the Obamas said.
Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/sbID222iSQ— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also tweeted his condolences on Thursday, saying her death is and "irreparable loss."
It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the 🇺🇦 people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 8, 2022
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Gov. Mike Parson tweeted on Thursday saying Queen Elizabeth II "served her people with dignified grace and a steady hand in times of crisis & peace."
For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II served her people with dignified grace and a steady hand in times of crisis & peace.We extend our prayers and condolences to the Royal Family and people of the UK, as the world mourns the loss of an extraordinary leader and inspiring stateswoman. https://t.co/7218jwfBW4— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) September 8, 2022
U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler
Missouri Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler said she gives her condolences to the people of Britain and to the Royal Family.
Hartzler said the Queen lead with "class and conviction."
For the entirety of her reign, Her Majesty The Queen has always seamlessly led with class and conviction in both times of stress and peace.— Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) September 8, 2022
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley
The Republican U.S. Senator from Missouri also tweeted his condolences, saying he was sad to hear the news of her death.
Erin and I were sad to hear the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death. We send our prayers and deepest condolences to her family and the people of the United Kingdom— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 8, 2022
Check back for updates on this developing story.