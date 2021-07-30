COLUMBIA- Friday is World Day Against Trafficking, an international day to educate and raise awareness about the global issue of human trafficking.
This year's theme is victim's voices lead the way.
Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri hosted an educational training event on the "basics" of what human trafficking is, how to avoid human trafficking and how to recognize when human trafficking is happening with others.
Friday evening, a documentary about survivors of human trafficking will be presented and survivors of human trafficking will speak at a seminar.
Sex trafficking is the second-largest criminal enterprise in the world. It is also an issue in any town near an interstate, and Columbia, is located near one.
However, sex trafficking does not always happen like media portrayals, for example, the movie "Taken."
Nanette Ward, a founding board member, trustee on the board of directors and survivor advocate for Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri, addressed the misconceptions.
"...when there's sex trafficking or labor trafficking, kidnapping is [a] very, very small percentage. It's oftentimes someone who is seeking a job, so going out and engaging with someone who they believe is going to offer them a job. And also someone who is engaging in a relationship, thinking it's a boyfriend and they love them, and that person might turn out to be a trafficker," Ward said.
"...there's people on different apps who are not who they say they are, or even if they are, they get into the grooming tactics of becoming familiar, learning who they are, or where they are, saying they love them, saying 'no one else can love you like me and so why don't you come be with me,' or 'send me a picture of you" and it goes from there," she continued.
According to Ward, globally, for every 10 victims identified, five are women and two are children--therefore, 70% of the victims worldwide are women and children.
"...and in the U.S., we have children and teens who are targeted. They are vulnerable. And then you have adults who are just looking for love, or you have adults who are looking for a job, or adults who are homeless, you have all of those factors as well," Ward said.
Ward emphasizes that social media, along with "gaming," are the biggest tools traffickers use to groom and recruit.
"... parents... to just know there is the possibility of trafficking that come through your kids being on social media," Ward said.
While it is less common and not her own or her organization's stance, Ward does support knowing self-defense and being aware of one's surroundings in public.
At Jaguar Self-Defense, a Krav Maga (Israeli martial arts) studio in Columbia, there are regular self-defense classes for women who have survived sexual assault.
"...we don't want to just get a bunch of people with a group of women that have no familiarity with the topic. The idea is to empower women who have potentially been in that situation before or know what they're talking about with respect to that situation," Jerry Schultz, instructor at Jaguar Self-Defense, said.
According to Schultz, who is a private-practice attorney by day and Krav Maga instructor by night, self-defense is a life skill, however, it is also empowerment.
"When it comes to self-defense, our objective is to be able to walk-around, be able to go about our normal day-to-day routine in peace, Schultz said. "When it comes to an attack situation, the attacker controls the entire scenario. They control who they're going to attack, when they're going to attack and how they are going to attack. The only thing going for us--the only thing we can control is how we're going to respond."
While self-defense is something Ward encourages, she states that staying safe from sex or human trafficking involves being cautious on social media and with those who may appear trustworthy.
"...we don't want people to be off their guard in scenarios where they're not thinking they should be worried about somebody snatching them off the street. But, it could be a boyfriend, it could be a friend saying 'hey come to a party,' it could be somebody offering a job," Ward said. "... sex trafficking and labor trafficking happens here in Columbia. And, what is it? Learning that. What are the different forms of it? Learning that. So that you can be aware of the possibilities as you interact in the world, seek things out, just go about your daily life."
Ward does not want to promote fear, but rather help the public understand and raise awareness that human trafficking does happen and could happen to anybody.
"We have to close a gap of that disconnect and really make sure that people understand that it is something that can happen just in relationships and engagements just in daily life," Ward said.
The documentary, "Doors Open for Hope Road From Victim to Survivor," will be shown at the Missouri Women's Business Center, located at 500 East Walnut, Suite 103. It will begin at 5:30 p.m.
For more information on how you can become involved with or connected to Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri, call (866) 590-5959.