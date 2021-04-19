JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation verified that a spotted gar caught on Wappapello Lake in southern Missouri beat not only the state's record for the species, but also the world record.
Devlin Rich, of Williamsville, caught a 10-pound, 9-ounce spotted gar using a pole-and-line method on Feb. 25. His catch broke the previous world record of 9-pounds, 12-ounces set in 1994.
Department staff verified the catch on a certified scale in Williamsville. The department says this is the second record catch of 2021.
Missouri state fishing records are categorized by pole-and-line or alternative methods.
“Because of the hard, bony jaws, gars are seldom taken on hook-and-line and are rarely used for food,” MDC Fisheries Programs Specialist Andrew Branson said in a press release.
The spotted gar species is common in the bootheel region of southeast Missouri.