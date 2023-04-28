COLUMBIA - Aplex Inc., a contractor for Columbia Public Works, will begin work on the Worley Street accessible pedestrian signals (APS) project on at 7 a.m. Monday.
Aplex will install new signal equipment, that includes audible pedestrian signals with countdown timers, at the Worley Street and Bernadette Drive intersection and the Worley Street and West Boulevard intersection.
Once the work begins, there will be intermittent driving lane restrictions and closures as well as sidewalk closures near the two intersections.
Aplex will also repaint existing crosswalk markings and reconstruct several sidewalk ramps at the same intersection corners, which will be completed in order to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
The project's budget is $444,133.51 and will be paid for by the Capital Improvement Program sales tax.
The work is anticipated to be completed by late June, weather permitting.