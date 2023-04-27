COLUMBIA − Two fire marshals are investigating a fire that caused heavy damage to a Columbia home Thursday afternoon.
The Columbia Fire Department responded to the home at 1309 W. Worley St. just before noon.
CFD Capt. Jeffrey Heidenreich said Station 2 was the first one to arrive at the scene, "to a house that had heavy fire showing from multiple sides of the house." Approximately five fire trucks were called to the scene.
No one was home at the time of the fire, but four pets were inside. Three of the pets escaped on their own, and one cat is being treated for injuries, according to Heidenreich.
Boone County Joint Communications first reported the fire around 11:50 a.m. and urged drivers to find a different route.
BCJC Urgent: Worley St near Pennant St closed due to fire personnel working in the area. Choose alternate route.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) April 27, 2023
West Worley Street near Pennant Street was closed for about an hour so crews could extinguish the flames and smoke.
The house's exterior damage is significant, but Heidenreich said it is too early to estimate the monetary loss.
There is no threat to the public, according to CFD.